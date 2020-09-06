BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.95 ($50.53).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €37.23 ($43.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.59. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

