BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €37.23 ($43.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.59. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.