BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $66,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.26. 1,325,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,568. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.