Block-Logic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $391.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $232,451.41 and approximately $391.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

