BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $564.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.