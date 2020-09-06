Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

BL stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Blackline’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,013 shares of company stock valued at $27,461,323 in the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Blackline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blackline by 39.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackline by 2,500.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 442,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at $12,961,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

