Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0017 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $31,949.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00559526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00062878 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.