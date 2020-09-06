Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,400 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $80,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $276.00. 1,240,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.89 and its 200 day moving average is $296.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $219.70 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

