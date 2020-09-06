BidaskClub Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to “Strong-Buy”

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 101.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,255 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

