BidaskClub Upgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to “Hold”

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

