BidaskClub Upgrades SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Buy

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

SI-Bone stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.46. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $253,569.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,603 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 122,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SI-Bone by 10.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

