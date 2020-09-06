BidaskClub Upgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to “Sell”

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of HCCI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

