BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Sell

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti dropped their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.60 on Friday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $308.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

