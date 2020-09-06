BidaskClub Upgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $445.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 37.9% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 56,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

