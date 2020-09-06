BidaskClub Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to “Hold”

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

ALGN stock opened at $309.00 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 53,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

