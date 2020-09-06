BidaskClub Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.37 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $692.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $889,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in SpartanNash by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

