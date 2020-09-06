BidaskClub Lowers Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.