BidaskClub Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Joint stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.48 million, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Joint by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Joint by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joint by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Joint by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

