BidaskClub Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

