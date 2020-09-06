BidaskClub Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 205.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

