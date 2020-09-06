BidaskClub Lowers GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.71.

GoPro stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $656.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of GoPro by 35.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,848 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 49.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $79,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

