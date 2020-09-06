BidaskClub Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $396.91 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.29.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

