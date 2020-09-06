BidaskClub Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

