BidaskClub Lowers Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

