BidaskClub Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,527.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

