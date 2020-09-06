BidaskClub Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

ATSG opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $842,131 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 61,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

