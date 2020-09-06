BidaskClub Downgrades U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Auto Parts Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $530.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $74,623.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at $531,725.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 260,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,345,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $210,147 and have sold 1,779,812 shares valued at $15,807,078. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

