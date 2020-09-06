BidaskClub Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,539 shares of company stock worth $4,539,383. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

