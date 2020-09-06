BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Strong Sell

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBCF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,279,000 after buying an additional 172,059 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,581,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 491,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

