BidaskClub Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day moving average is $250.49. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Pool by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

