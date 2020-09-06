BidaskClub Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
