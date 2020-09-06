BidaskClub Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

