BidaskClub Downgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Sell

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 5,547 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $80,486.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,118.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,362 shares of company stock worth $3,174,407. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

