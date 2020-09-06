BidaskClub Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Sell

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.
NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $60,000.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
