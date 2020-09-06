BidaskClub Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Sell

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

