BidaskClub Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Strong Sell

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.88 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 689,170 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,026,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.