BidaskClub Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Strong Sell

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.61. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 102.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.