BidaskClub Downgrades CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRAI. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CRA International by 195.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

