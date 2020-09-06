BidaskClub Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Hold

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

