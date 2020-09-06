BidaskClub Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Hold

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC opened at $28.79 on Friday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.39 million, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 32.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,093.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.