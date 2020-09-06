Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Bezant has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $148,274.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00117325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00217029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01597522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00169425 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

