Berenberg Bank Reiterates $280.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.12 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.