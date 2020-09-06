Berenberg Bank Reiterates $130.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.45.

NYSE UPS opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,171,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,059,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,602,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

