Beetle Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $474.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $395,160.15 and approximately $474.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059917 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

