Beaxy Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $3,670.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.05156799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,759,063 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

