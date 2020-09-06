Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $430.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.