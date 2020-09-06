BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

BTDPY stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.