Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

BNED stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

In other news, insider Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

