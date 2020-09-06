Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $42.85 on Thursday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

