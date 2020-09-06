Barclays Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $159.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $89.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zscaler by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

