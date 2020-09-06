Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 140 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday, May 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 106.88 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

