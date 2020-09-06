Barclays Increases Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PEAK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $4,814,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 316,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

